    SECNAV Visits Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

    DANVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Danville, Va. to attend the third annual Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) and Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM COE) Summit, Oct. 11.

    “The work being done here in Danville is exceptionally innovative, both for manufacturing and workforce training,” said Del Toro. “These talented professionals fill a critical need in our nation by creating and developing data sets to manufacture mission-essential parts aboard submarines and ships through additive manufacturing, and training the next generation of innovators who will strengthen our warfighting readiness.”

    At the summit, Secretary Del Toro delivered remarks to approximately 400 attendees representing major shipbuilders; small business; federal, state, and local government entities; Department of the Navy uniformed and civilian personnel; and media.

    “The Department of the Navy is committed to advancing the President’s vision for a future that’s ‘Made in America’ with economic growth that works for working families,” said Del Toro. “The President’s ‘Build America, Buy America’ initiative is expanding job opportunities across the country, and our Navy’s efforts in Danville directly support this.”

    Following the summit, Secretary Del Toro attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Regional Training Center.

    “October is National Manufacturing Month, and I cannot think of a better product to manufacture than a good old U.S. submarine,” said Del Toro. “To be able to start this week here in Danville, and finish the week by commissioning the USS Hyman G. Rickover this Saturday, a submarine like the ones that each and every one of you will contribute to in the future, is just an extraordinary privilege.”

