Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8]

    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    Students from Humphreys Central Elementary School meet Sparky, the fire safety dog, during a Fire Prevention Week public safety event for elementary students hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire Department at the school Oct. 10.

    Along with Sparky, the event included fire safety training for kids, an opportunity to meet firefighters and a fire safety bounce house.

    Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14, and the theme for 2023 is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, and two out of every five home-fires begin in the kitchen, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 8065187
    VIRIN: 231011-A-QE256-1008
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week
    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week
    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week
    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week
    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week
    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week
    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week
    Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT