Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week

Students from Humphreys Central Elementary School play in the fire safety bounce house during a Fire Prevention Week public safety event hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire Department at the school Oct. 10.



Along with the bounce house, the event included fire safety training for kids, an opportunity to meet firefighters and Sparky, the fire safety dog.



Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14, and the theme for 2023 is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, and two out of every five home-fires begin in the kitchen, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

