Fire Prevention Week lights up Humphreys elementary schools

Photo By Patrick Bray | Kim Kwang-kyu, a fire protection inspector at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | Kim Kwang-kyu, a fire protection inspector at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire Department, asks elementary students what they should do during a simulated kitchen fire. The fire department held a Fire Prevention Week public safety event at Humphreys Central Elementary School Oct. 10. The event included fire safety training for kids, a fire safety bounce house, an opportunity to meet firefighters and Sparky, the fire safety dog. Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14, and the theme for 2023 is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, and two out of every five home-fires begin in the kitchen, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire Department spent the week at each of the elementary schools on the installation in support of Fire Prevention Week.



“This is our yearly campaign that all fire departments do in the second week of October,” said Marcus Shepard, fire chief for the USAG Humphreys Fire Department. “We want people to know to use caution, stay alert to reduce the chance of fire.”



Fire Prevention Week took place Oct. 8-14, with the theme for 2023 of “Cooking Safety starts with YOU.” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, and two out of every five home-fires begin in the kitchen, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Shepard said the theme allowed them to focus specifically on day-to-day actions that could lead to a fire.



“Our normal responsibilities can pull you away,” said Shepard. “The next thing you know, you have pizza in the oven too long and now you have the fire department at the Army Family Housing towers.”



To help enforce their message, the installation fire department visited each of the elementary schools to promote fire safety. Children had the opportunity participate in fire-safety training, meeting firefighters, and play in fire safety bounce houses. Additionally, Sparky, the fire-safety dog, made an appearance.



“We will stay for the entire day to allow each class a chance to cycle through and do the bounce house and the fire-safety trailer,” said Shepard. “Then they can watch a video and take things home to their families to show what they learned about fire safety.”



In addition to visiting the schools, firefighters visited the housing towers offering to inspect fire detectors and provide information on fire safety. They also trained Soldiers living in the barracks on proper fire safety.



“Soldiers might start a pot of noodles and then start a video game,” said Shepard. “Suddenly, the room is filled with smoke because they forgot they were cooking.”



The reporting procedures for a fire, on the installation, is to call 911 which reports directly to the fire department on Camp Humphreys. If you are off the installation and calling from your cellphone Shepard recommends using: 0503-355-7911 which will also go directly to dispatchers on the garrison.