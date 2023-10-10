Elementary students have fun, learn fire safety during Fire Prevention Week

Sparky, the fire safety dog, stands beside U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire Department truck Tower 9 and the Fire Prevention Week banner during a public safety event for elementary students at Humphreys Central Elementary School Oct. 10.



Along with Sparky, the event included fire safety training for kids and a fire safety bounce house.



Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14, and the theme for 2023 is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, and two out of every five home-fires begin in the kitchen, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

