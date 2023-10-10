USNMRTC Yokosuka Sailors rush a simulated patient to the Emergency Room during a multi-day, joint-partner Mass Casualty Incident (MDI) training exercise held on October 3-5, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 20:36
|Photo ID:
|8065026
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-WC492-1889
|Resolution:
|1696x2394
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
