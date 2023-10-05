USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan—United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka conducted a Level 5, multi-day, joint-partner Mass Casualty Incident (MDI) training exercise in response to a simulated 8.0 magnitude earthquake. The exercise took place October 3-5 at United States Navy Hospital Yokosuka. To simulate the disaster, the exercise sent over 2,500 mock casualties to the hospital for triage and treatment over a 50-hour period. In addition to the evaluation of medical treatment and delivery in a mega-mass casualty scenario, USNMRTC Yokosuka tested integration capabilities with its joint and host-nation partners to deploy critical medical care during catastrophic events. This exercise increased emergency preparedness and tested the ability to respond under extreme conditions. Exercise participants included Commander Navy Region Japan, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japanese Self-Defense Force, American Red Cross, International SOS, United States Air Force 374th Medical Group, the 459th Airlift Squadron, BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, and U.S. ARMY Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC)-Japan.



“As the largest and most capable U.S. medical organization on mainland Japan, we must maintain and integrate with our partner organizations in response to a catastrophic event,” said USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer CAPT T. Blair Hines. “The deployment of critical medical care requires organizational readiness and precision execution by our Sailors, staff, and partners to meet this essential mission. We stand ready with our partners to succeed in the face of crisis.”



USNMRTC Yokosuka provides healthcare services and ensures medical readiness to the INDO-PACIFIC area of responsibility covering nearly 9 million square kilometers (8,920,530.52 km²). Our organization serves over 337,000 operational forces, including the U.S. Seventh Fleet, III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Forces Japan, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, U.S. Forces Korea in the Republic of Korea, and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory. USNMRTC Yokosuka provides a vast array of healthcare to our service-members, families, and Allied Forces from primary and specialty medical care to dental services. USNMRTC Yokosuka leads the AOR with breakthrough performances in healthcare delivery Key Performance Indicators and consistently implements innovative programs to deliver specialty healthcare services efficiently across vast distances.



Public Affairs Points of Contact:

United States Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (USNMRTC):

Gabriel Archer, Office: 243-2502, DSN: 315-243-2502, Cell: 080-6784-9065.

E-mail: gabriel.a.archer.civ@health.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:36 Story ID: 455492 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.