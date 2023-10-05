Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan [Image 9 of 11]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, and U.S. ARMY Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC)-Japan Soldiers helped to triage and treat simulated patients during a multi-day, joint-partner Mass Casualty Incident (MDI) training exercise held on October 3-5, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:36
    Photo ID: 8065020
    VIRIN: 231004-N-WC492-9675
    Resolution: 1920x3302
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT