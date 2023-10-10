Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan [Image 7 of 11]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducted largest joint-partner medical exercise in Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Sailors triage simulated patients during a multi-day, joint-partner Mass Casualty Incident (MDI) training exercise held on October 3-5, 2023. No unicorns were hurt during the execution of the exercise.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:36
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
