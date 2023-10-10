U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialists with the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, climb ropes during obstacle course training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2023. The obstacle course training fostered physical fitness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8065002
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-HY271-1311
|Resolution:
|6970x4652
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th Chemical Company Soldiers tackle the obstacle course at JBER [Image 24 of 24], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
