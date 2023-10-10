95th Chemical Company Soldiers tackle the obstacle course at JBER

U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialists with the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, climb ropes during obstacle course training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2023. The obstacle course training fostered physical fitness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

