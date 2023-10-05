U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Austin Butler, a Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, climbs a rope during obstacle course training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2023. The obstacle course training fostered physical fitness and unit cohesion. Butler is from Sedalia, Mo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 20:33
|Photo ID:
|8065001
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-HY271-1281
|Resolution:
|4880x7320
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|SEDALIA, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th Chemical Company Soldiers tackle the obstacle course at JBER [Image 24 of 24], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
