    95th Chemical Company Soldiers tackle the obstacle course at JBER [Image 20 of 24]

    95th Chemical Company Soldiers tackle the obstacle course at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Austin Butler, a Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, balances himself while walking over slippery logs during obstacle course training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2023. The obstacle course training fostered physical fitness and unit cohesion. Butler is from Sedalia, Mo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:33
    Photo ID: 8065000
    VIRIN: 231005-F-HY271-1266
    Resolution: 6949x4637
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: SEDALIA, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 95th Chemical Company Soldiers tackle the obstacle course at JBER [Image 24 of 24], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Obstacle Course
    11th Airborne Division

