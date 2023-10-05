95th Chemical Company Soldiers tackle the obstacle course at JBER

U.S. Army Spc. Kim Barroga, left, a Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, smiles before climbing a wooden hurdle during obstacle course training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2023. The obstacle course training fostered physical fitness and unit cohesion. Barroga is from Waimānalo, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

