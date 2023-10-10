Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium

Army Maj. (Dr.) Alexander Dew, a cancer survivor, shares his story during the first day of the three day Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Second Annual Symposium held Oct. 3 at Walter Reed. “Before I could treat my first cancer patient as an attending [physician], I had to go through cancer treatment myself,” Dew said.

