Army Maj. (Dr.) Alexander Dew, a cancer survivor, shares his story during the first day of the three day Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Second Annual Symposium held Oct. 3 at Walter Reed. “Before I could treat my first cancer patient as an attending [physician], I had to go through cancer treatment myself,” Dew said.
Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium
