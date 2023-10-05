Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin tells attendees at the Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium on Oct. 3 at WRNMMC, that a diagnosis of cancer in a service member presents a readiness challenge for the military. A diagnosis of cancer can take a service member out of the fight for a year or more for treatment.

