Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin tells attendees at the Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium on Oct. 3 at WRNMMC, that a diagnosis of cancer in a service member presents a readiness challenge for the military. A diagnosis of cancer can take a service member out of the fight for a year or more for treatment.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8064416
|VIRIN:
|231010-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|5152x3864
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT