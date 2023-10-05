Marine Sgt. Michael Christian, a cancer survivor, shares his story during the first day of the Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Second Annual Symposium held at Walter Reed on Oct. 6.
This work, Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium
