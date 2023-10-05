From left, Army Maj. (Dr.) Alexander Dew, a cancer survivor, Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sean Kern, a cancer survivor, retired Army Col. (Dr.) Benjamin Potter, and Marine Sgt. Michael Christian, a cancer survivor, shared their stories during the first day of the three-day Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Second Annual Symposium, held at Walter Reed on Oct. 3. Potter discussed his experience as a deployed surgeon in combat and its challenges.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8064443
|VIRIN:
|231010-D-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|4143x2476
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT