From left, Army Maj. (Dr.) Alexander Dew, a cancer survivor, Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sean Kern, a cancer survivor, retired Army Col. (Dr.) Benjamin Potter, and Marine Sgt. Michael Christian, a cancer survivor, shared their stories during the first day of the three-day Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Second Annual Symposium, held at Walter Reed on Oct. 3. Potter discussed his experience as a deployed surgeon in combat and its challenges.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 8064443 VIRIN: 231010-D-AB123-1001 Resolution: 4143x2476 Size: 1.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.