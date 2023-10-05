Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium [Image 2 of 4]

    Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    From left, Army Maj. (Dr.) Alexander Dew, a cancer survivor, Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sean Kern, a cancer survivor, retired Army Col. (Dr.) Benjamin Potter, and Marine Sgt. Michael Christian, a cancer survivor, shared their stories during the first day of the three-day Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Second Annual Symposium, held at Walter Reed on Oct. 3. Potter discussed his experience as a deployed surgeon in combat and its challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8064443
    VIRIN: 231010-D-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 4143x2476
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium
    Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium
    Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium
    Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed Hosts Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cancer
    military health
    Walter Reed
    readiness
    Murtha Cancer Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT