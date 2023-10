Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning

Danny Mentzer, from Orlando, Florida, is pinned to the rank of E6 upon completion of bootcamp. Danny will be a tuba instrumentalist with the US Navy Band in the Concert/Ceremonial Band.

