Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, VA, is pinned to E6 upon completion of bootcamp. She will be a part of the US Navy Band, singing as an alto with the Sea Chanters chorus.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 13:05
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Amelia Merriman
