    Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning [Image 1 of 6]

    Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Merriman 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, VA, is pinned to E6 upon completion of bootcamp. She will be a part of the US Navy Band, singing as an alto with the Sea Chanters chorus.

