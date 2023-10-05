Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning [Image 5 of 6]

    Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Merriman 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, VA, and Danny Mentzer, from Orlando, FL are pinned to the rank of E6 upon completion of bootcamp. Kathryn will be a part of the US Navy Band, singing as an alto with the Sea Chanters chorus, and Danny will be a tuba instrumentalist with the US Navy Band in the Concert/Ceremonial Band.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 8063564
    VIRIN: 230717-N-AB123-1005
    Resolution: 5888x3930
    Size: 18.91 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    us navy band
    sea chanter

