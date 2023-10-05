Kathryn Dobyns and Danny Mentzer E6 Pinning

Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, VA, and Danny Mentzer, from Orlando, FL are pinned to the rank of E6 upon completion of bootcamp. Kathryn will be a part of the US Navy Band, singing as an alto with the Sea Chanters chorus, and Danny will be a tuba instrumentalist with the US Navy Band in the Concert/Ceremonial Band.

