    FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 10 of 11]

    FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230929-N-VI040-3010 ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Jonard Sygaco recites the chief petty officer’s creed during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Sept. 29, 2023. A total of 19 chiefs assigned to NAF Atsugi and its tenant commands received their anchors and combination covers during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Japan
    CPO
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    CNRJ

