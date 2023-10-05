230929-N-VI040-3004 ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) First class petty officers selected for promotion to chief petty officer stand at parade rest during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Sept. 29, 2023. A total of 19 chiefs assigned to NAF Atsugi and its tenant commands received their anchors and combination covers during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8062598
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-VI040-3004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
