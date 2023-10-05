FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi

230929-N-VI040-3007 ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Logistics Specialist Emmanuel Sowu, right, adjusts the combination cover on Chief Logistics Specialist Christopher I. Estrella during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Sept. 29, 2023. A total of 19 chiefs assigned to NAF Atsugi and its tenant commands received their anchors and combination covers during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

