FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi

230929-N-VI040-3006 ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Aviation Machinist's Mate Gilbert Libungan, a native of San Diego, receives his anchors and combination cover during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Sept. 29, 2023. A total of 19 new chiefs assigned to NAF Atsugi and its tenant commands received their anchors and combination covers during the ceremony.
|09.29.2023
|10.09.2023 19:47
|8062600
|230929-N-VI040-3006
|2048x1365
|1.53 MB
|KANAGAWA, JP
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
