Lt. Gen. Dato’ Dr Zulkeffeli bin Mat Jusoh, Director General of the Malaysian Armed Forces Health Services, awards U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa Paulson, 374 medical group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, for her poster presentation on “Efficacy of VTE Prophylaxis in Trauma Patients with Elevated BMI” at the Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange, or IPMHE, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The IPMHE is a multilateral military event focused on partnership and interoperability and co-hosted by the armed forces of a country in the Indo-Pacific region together with the United States Indo-Pacific Command Surgeon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Richard Trowbridge)
10.04.2023
10.09.2023
|8062245
|231004-F-F3011-1007
|722x542
|0 B
KUALA LUMPUR, MY
|1
|0
Collaboration at Indo-Pacific military health exchange enhances interoperability
