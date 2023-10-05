Lt. Col. Richard Caballero, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command co-chair for the Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange, welcomes personnel to the medical exchange on the first day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The IPMHE is a multilateral military event focused on partnership and interoperability and co-hosted by the armed forces of a country in the Indo-Pacific region together with the United States Indo-Pacific Command Surgeon. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Timothy Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8062240
|VIRIN:
|231004-F-F3011-1001
|Resolution:
|840x561
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KUALA LUMPUR, MY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaboration at Indo-Pacific military health exchange enhances interoperability [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Collaboration at Indo-Pacific military health exchange enhances interoperability
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT