Capt. Audrey “Frankie” Belmonte, Critical Care Air Transport Nurse from the Washington Air National Guard, presents her brief entitled ‘Early Inclusion and Collaboration Among Partners to Enhance Enroute Patient Care’ during a symposium at the Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange, or IPMHE, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The IPMHE is a multilateral military event focused on partnership and interoperability and co-hosted by the armed forces of a country in the Indo-Pacific region together with the United States Indo-Pacific Command Surgeon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Col. Elizabeth Erickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 11:31 Photo ID: 8062244 VIRIN: 231004-F-F3011-1006 Resolution: 833x625 Size: 0 B Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Collaboration at Indo-Pacific military health exchange enhances interoperability [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.