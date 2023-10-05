Collaboration at Indo-Pacific military health exchange enhances interoperability

Col. Gregory Richert, U.S. Forces Japan Command Surgeon, listens to a symposium presentation at the Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange, or IPMHE, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The IPMHE is a multilateral military event focused on partnership and interoperability and co-hosted by the armed forces of a country in the Indo-Pacific region together with the United States Indo-Pacific Command Surgeon. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Timothy Hughes)

