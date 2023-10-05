Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    L.t. j.g. Hollister Scans the Horizon [Image 6 of 6]

    L.t. j.g. Hollister Scans the Horizon

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231003-N-KW492-1070 (Oct. 03, 2023) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    L.t. j.g. Jay Hollister, from Marysville, Washington, scans the horizon from the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 03, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    This work, L.t. j.g. Hollister Scans the Horizon [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Antietam

