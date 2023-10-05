230929-N-KW492-0000 (Sept. 29, 2023) YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

Chief selects march forward during a chief pinning ceremony aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 29, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 01:32 Photo ID: 8061359 VIRIN: 230929-N-KW492-1045 Resolution: 4653x3905 Size: 877.62 KB Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.