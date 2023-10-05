231003-N-KW492-1043 (Oct. 03, 2023) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 03, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 01:32
|Photo ID:
|8061362
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-KW492-1043
|Resolution:
|6254x4169
|Size:
|899.43 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam Small Boat Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
