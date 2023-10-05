231003-N-KW492-1043 (Oct. 03, 2023) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 03, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 01:32 Photo ID: 8061362 VIRIN: 231003-N-KW492-1043 Resolution: 6254x4169 Size: 899.43 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam Small Boat Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.