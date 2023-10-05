230929-N-KW492-1021 (Sept. 29, 2023) YOKOSUKA, JAPAN
Logistics Specialist 1st Class Rendeljohn Legaspi, a Chief select, from Long Beach, California, stands by for instruction during a chief pinning ceremony aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 29, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 01:32
|Photo ID:
|8061361
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-KW492-1021
|Resolution:
|5318x4480
|Size:
|997.63 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Hometown:
|LONG BEACH, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT