Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230929-N-KW492-1021 (Sept. 29, 2023) YOKOSUKA, JAPAN
    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Rendeljohn Legaspi, a Chief select, from Long Beach, California, stands by for instruction during a chief pinning ceremony aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 29, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 01:32
    Photo ID: 8061361
    VIRIN: 230929-N-KW492-1021
    Resolution: 5318x4480
    Size: 997.63 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony
    USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony
    USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony
    USS Antietam CPO Pinning Ceremony
    USS Antietam Small Boat Ops
    L.t. j.g. Hollister Scans the Horizon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    USS Antietam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT