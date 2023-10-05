Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 3 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231007-N-RQ159-1031 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) Sailors make preparations to launch a rigid hull inflatable boat from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a small boat operation in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    rescue
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    boatswain’s mate
    Navy
    small boat ops

