231007-N-RQ159-1221 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct a small boat operation in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8061152
|VIRIN:
|231007-N-RQ159-1221
|Resolution:
|2872x1688
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT