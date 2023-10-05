231007-N-RQ159-1103 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Pat Drumm, from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, ties a messenger line to a davit hook aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a small boat operation in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 15:31 Photo ID: 8061143 VIRIN: 231007-N-RQ159-1103 Resolution: 1769x1200 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.