    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231007-N-FQ639-1013 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Gregory Lisk, left, from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Damage Controlman Fireman Luis LopezCampa, right, from Douglas, Arizona, assist Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Taylor Rodriguez, from San Diego, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, with recharging a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Sailors
    Fire fighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

