    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231007-N-FQ639-1033 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Russell Lindstrom, from Hilland, Mississippi, mans a machine gun on the weather decks during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 15:22
    Photo ID: 8061137
    VIRIN: 231007-N-FQ639-1033
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Sailors
    Fire fighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

