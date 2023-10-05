USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

231007-N-FQ639-1105 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Alex Monteiro, from Brockton, Massachusetts, mans a firehose on the ceremonial quarterdeck under the supervision of Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Nathan Holmes, from San Diego, during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

