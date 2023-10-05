Firefighters with the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services take part in a visit with PMRF Commanding Officer Capt. Brett Stevenson, Kekaha, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2023. Stevenson visited the crew to thank them for assisting the Kauai Fire Department on Oct 1, 2023, in extinguishing a fire at the landfill adjacent to PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8060137
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-BN624-1006
|Resolution:
|3219x2143
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Supports Kauai Fire Department in Fighting Fire [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT