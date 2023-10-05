Pacific Missile Range Facility Supports Kauai Fire Department in Fighting Fire

Firefighters with the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services take part in a visit with PMRF Commanding Officer Capt. Brett Stevenson, Kekaha, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2023. Stevenson visited the crew to thank them for assisting the Kauai Fire Department on Oct 1, 2023, in extinguishing a fire at the landfill adjacent to PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

