    Pacific Missile Range Facility Supports Kauai Fire Department in Fighting Fire [Image 9 of 9]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Supports Kauai Fire Department in Fighting Fire

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Capt. Brett Stevenson, poses for a group photo with firefighters with PMRF Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services, Kekaha, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2023. Stevenson visited the crew to thank them for assisting the Kauai Fire Department on Oct 1, 2023, in extinguishing a fire at the landfill adjacent to PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Supports Kauai Fire Department in Fighting Fire [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kauai
    Navy
    firefighters
    PMRF
    USNavy

