Pacific Missile Range Facility Supports Kauai Fire Department in Fighting Fire

The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Capt. Brett Stevenson, visits PMRF Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services, at PMRF, Kekaha, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2023. Stevenson visited the crew to thank them for assisting the Kauai Fire Department on Oct 1, 2023, in extinguishing a fire at the landfill adjacent to PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 Location: KEKAHA, HI, US