Pacific Missile Range Facility Supports Kauai Fire Department in Fighting Fire

Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Lt. Keola Karratti poses for a photo, at PMRF, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2023. Karratti and other crew members assisted the Kauai Fire Department on Oct 1, 2023, in extinguishing a fire at the landfill adjacent to PMRF. “This proves why we have to be ready. We have to be trained. We have to be ready to go," he said. Whether a call to support partners in the community, or a situation on the installation, emergency personnel are ready, he said. “We’re from the community, so we just love to help out whenever we can,” said Karratti. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

