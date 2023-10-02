Revelers in lederhosen try to warm up the crowd as a band knocks out polka music during Fort Jackson's 2013 Oktoberfest celebration held Sept. 29 outside the NCO Club on post.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8058576
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-JU979-6152
|Resolution:
|4416x3160
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230929-A-JU979-6152 [Image 9 of 9], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jackson gets ‘folksy’ at festival; Oktoberfest brings community together
