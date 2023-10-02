Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jackson gets ‘folksy’ at festival; Oktoberfest brings community together

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Roughly 200 Fort Jackson community members dusted off their lederhosen and headed to the NCO Club for the post’s Oktoberfest celebration, Sept. 29. Oktoberfest is a traditional Bavarian folk festival where families get together for music, food, beverages and games.

    Fort Jackson’s celebration hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation started off with a volksmarch across post where patrons along the way were given beverages, pretzels and had candy tossed to them. Later on they threw faux axes and heard polka music from a live band

