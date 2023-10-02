Fort Jackson community members participate in a volksmarch, Sept. 29, as part of the post's Oktoberfest celebration. The celebration is based on a Bavarian folk festival known world-wide.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8058574
|VIRIN:
|290929-A-JU979-5820
|Resolution:
|2608x3728
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 290929-A-JU979-5820 [Image 9 of 9], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jackson gets ‘folksy’ at festival; Oktoberfest brings community together
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT