Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230929-A-ZN169-1822 [Image 4 of 9]

    230929-A-ZN169-1822

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Patrons were given goodie bags, beverages and pretzels during the Volksmarch across post as part of Fort Jackson's Oktoberfest celebration, Sept. 29.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 8058567
    VIRIN: 230929-A-ZN169-1822
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230929-A-ZN169-1822 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230929-A-ZN169-1690
    230929-A-ZN169-1731
    230929-A-ZN169-1793
    230929-A-ZN169-1822
    230929-A-ZN169-1844
    230929-A-ZN169-1705
    290929-A-JU979-5820
    230929-A-JU979-6152
    230929-A-JU979-6526

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson gets &lsquo;folksy&rsquo; at festival; Oktoberfest brings community together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Oktoberfest
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Family MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT