U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jalila A. Wahid (right) receives authorization from Col. Jarrett S. Moffitt, commander (left), both with 409th Contracting Support Brigade, to take charge of the troops in conclusion of the 409th CSB, change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 2, 2023 at the Officer Club on Ramstein, Air Base, Germany. Wahid assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Della Sharee Overton. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 04:10
Photo ID:
|8058298
VIRIN:
|231002-A-PB921-1016
Resolution:
|5856x3952
Size:
|16.65 MB
Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
Web Views:
|6
Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
