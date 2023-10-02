409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jalila A. Wahid, senior enlisted advisor, 409th Contracting Support Brigade delivers her remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Oct. 2, 2023 at the Officer Club on Ramstein, Air Base, Germany. Wahid assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Della Sharee Overton. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8058297
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-PB921-1005
|Resolution:
|4720x4496
|Size:
|12.16 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
