U.S. Army Col. Jarrett S. Moffitt, (right) commander passes the unit colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jalila A. Wahid (left) both with the 409th Contracting Support Brigade during a change of responsibility ceremony, Oct. 2, 2023 at the Officer Club on Ramstein, Air Base, Germany. Wahid assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Della Sharee Overton. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 04:09 Photo ID: 8058294 VIRIN: 231002-A-PB921-1002 Resolution: 4954x4291 Size: 12.41 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.